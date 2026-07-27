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What two centuries of Perth storm records tell us about future climate risk

By Joëlle Gergis, Honorary Associate Professor of Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Jarrad Rowe, PhD Candidate, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Linden Ashcroft, Senior Lecturer, Climate Science and Science Communication, The University of Melbourne
On the first day of winter, southwest Western Australia was pummelled by a damaging storm. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) described it as the most intense weather system to hit the region in almost 50 years. Although severe storms can be devastating, they’re also important for delivering rain in a part of Australia that is drying out.

As the planet…The Conversation


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