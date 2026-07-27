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Want to break free from big tech? ‘Self-hosting’ could be the answer

By Nikolai Hampton, School of Science, Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
You’re probably familiar with the idea that in the world of big tech, “we” are the product.

Our data is the currency being traded every time we navigate our social media feeds. Tech giants such as Apple, Google and Microsoft offer valuable services, but it comes at a price. They host our email, photos, backups, files, calendars, reminders and contacts.

If you also include all the smaller startups and niche solutions, you’ll quickly see your security cameras, electronic locks, home appliances and even your toothbrushing schedules are all online – far removed from any physical…The Conversation


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