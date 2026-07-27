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Human Rights Observatory

Proposed DHS Work Authorization Rule Threatens Immigrant Domestic Violence Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In Homestead, Florida, women and their children listen to an explanation of their legal rights and strategies for preparing their families if a parent is detained or deported, January 17, 2025. © 2025 Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed a policy change in June that would significantly limit employment authorization available for many immigrants. But for many, including survivors of domestic violence, the ability to work in the United States is crucial to being able to leave an abusive situation.Survivors of domestic…


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