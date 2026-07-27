Bird-safe glass must become the norm to prevent collisions with buildings
By Brendon Samuels, Research associate, Western University; Toronto Metropolitan University
Nina-Marie Lister, Professor of Urban Planning, Director of the Ecological Design Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Sabrina Careri, Lab Manager and Senior Research Analyst, Ecological Design Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Birds are facing a crisis — nearly three billion birds have been lost across North America since 1970 as a result of human activities impacting birds and their habitats.
Each year, billions of birds migrate across vast ranges spanning the Americas. For many, the journey is fatal. In Canada, tens of millions of birds are killed annually by crashing into glass on buildings,…
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- Monday, July 27, 2026