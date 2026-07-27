Vaccine mis- and disinformation isn’t just a threat to public health, but also to our autonomy
By Kari Pahlman, Research Fellow, Sydney Health Ethics, University of Sydney
Diego S. Silva, Senior Lecturer, Sydney Health Ethics, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
When we are mis- or disinformed, it is difficult to act with autonomy. We may make decisions that do not align with our beliefs, even when we seem to be acting voluntarily.
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- Monday, July 27, 2026