It’s getting hotter in classrooms and on playgrounds – schools aren’t ready to handle extreme temperatures
By Allison Poulos, Associate Professor in the College of Health Solutions, Arizona State University
Jennifer Vanos, Associate Professor of Sustainability, Arizona State University
A rising number of school districts across the country are beginning their new academic years in July or August, raising the likelihood that kids and educators will encounter scorching days.
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- Monday, July 27, 2026