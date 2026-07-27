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Human Rights Observatory

Refugee camps explained: why South Africa has avoided them

By Franzisca Zanker, Senior researcher, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
Ulrike Krause, Professor of Political Science, University of Münster
South Africa started processing undocumented migrants at a temporary repatriation centre in Musina, a border town with Zimbabwe, in July 2026. This followed weeks of intensified anti-migrant rhetoric and xenophobic violence.

The facility has raised…The Conversation


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