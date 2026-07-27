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Taylor Swift’s wedding was a clear display of the musicians’ huge power and influence

By Amit Nigam, Professor of Management, City St George's, University of London
Danielle Logue, Professor in Innovation and Impact, UNSW
John Amis, Professor of Strategic Management and Organisation, University of Edinburgh
Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce in New York this summer could easily be described as the ultimate celebrity event. There was hype, intrigue, tight media control and plenty of global attention.

Some described it as being the US’s version of a royal wedding. But there is a key difference.

A royal wedding is a celebration of a monarchy, a long-established institution in many countries. By contrast, the marriage of Swift and Kelce in Madison Square Gardens on July 3 2026 was the…The Conversation


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