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Better parenting starts with knowing what works. We tested a project in 8 African countries

By Inge Vallance, Head of Research, University of Oxford
Genevieve Haupt Ronnie, Research fellow, University of Cape Town
An eight-country study assessed whether parenting programmes that were developed through research also work when offered at a wider scale in real-life conditions.The Conversation


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