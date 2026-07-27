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Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s conflict zones: why people stay even when they can leave

By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Aston University
When armed groups attack a community, people often assume that everyone who can escape will leave. This belief influences news stories, public discussions and humanitarian efforts, which usually focus on those who have been forced to move.

However, while I was doing research in north-central Nigeria, also called the Middle Belt, I came across some communities that had the means to flee to safety but decided to remain, even though they faced repeated violent attacks from armed nomadic herders and got little or no help from the government.

I have been studying why people move…The Conversation


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