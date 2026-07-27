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What vegan and vegetarian diets can and can’t tell us about eating disorders

By Bruno Bizzozero Peroni, Associate Research Scientist, Karolinska Institutet
María Valentina Díaz Goñi, Doctoral Researcher, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Vegetarian and vegan diets are not linked to more symptoms overall, but the reasons for dietary restriction may still deserve attention.The Conversation


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