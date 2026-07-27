The Victorian premier could lose her job just 4 months before a state election. How did it come to this?
By Phoebe Hayman, PhD Candidate and Casual Academic in Politics, La Trobe University
Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
James C. Murphy, Lecturer & Tutor (Teaching Intensive) in Politics and Public Policy, The University of Melbourne
Unpopular in the polls and with One Nation threatening to be a major force in the November state election, Labor has now headed into a period of leadership turmoil.
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- Monday, July 27, 2026