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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Support Global Voices’ Spotlight: Indigenous Rights

By Global Voices Announcements
Through August, our newsroom and contributor community will collaborate with different Indigenous activists, civil society groups, and collectives to tell stories about their challenges and strategies for asserting and preserving their rights.


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