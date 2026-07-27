Why five-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar stands apart from other cycling greats
By Andrew Rowland, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology; Human Performance, Exercise and Metabolism Group Leader, Flinders University
Ashley M Hopkins, NHMRC Investigator Fellow, Lead of the Clinical Epidemiology and Artificial Intelligence Lab, Flinders University
There’s no single explanation for Tadej Pogačar’s dominance. His greatness lies in possessing all of cycling’s major weapons at once.
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- Monday, July 27, 2026