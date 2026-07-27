Teens want more advice about navigating consent but teachers’ sex ed skills are falling short
By Jennifer Power, Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Lily Moor, Research Officer, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Young people are navigating their romantic and sexual lives in an increasingly complex world.
Social media content, including from misogynistic influencers, have contributed to rapidly changing norms around gender, sex and relationships.
Recent Australian research has found concerning rates of unwanted, forced or coerced sex and intimate partner violence among young people,…
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- Monday, July 27, 2026