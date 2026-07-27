Governments have a financial vested interest not to reform gambling laws. Here’s why
By Barbara Kinder, Adjunct Fellow, Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Michael B. Charles, Associate Professor, Management Discipline, Faculty of Business, Arts and Law, Southern Cross University
Reforming Australia’s gambling industry has been one of the most high-profile political issues of recent years. Constantly in the headlines, there are high levels of public support to bring in tougher rules, including gambling advertising bans.
But the federal government has been reluctant to act. It has introduced its new gambling legislation to…
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- Monday, July 27, 2026