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Human Rights Observatory

Has the government failed to protect Torres Strait culture from rising seas? The full Federal Court is about to decide

By Maria Nawaz, Project Lead, Australian Climate Accountability Project at the UNSW Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW
In the Torres Strait, sea levels are rising twice as fast as the global average.

Scientists predict several low-lying islands in the Torres Strait will be uninhabitable by 2050 if global warming continues on its current trajectory.

In 2021, two Torres Strait Islander elders, Uncle Pabai Pabai and Uncle Paul Kabai, filed the…The Conversation


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