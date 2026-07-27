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Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam Should Release Ailing Political Prisoners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Can Thi Theu in the dock during her appeal at the Hanoi People's Court, Vietnam, on November 30, 2016. © 2016 Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images Can Thi Theu, 64, is serving an eight-year prison sentence at Prison No. 5 in Vietnam’s Thanh Hoa province because she joined protests against land confiscation and environmental degradation in 2016 and publicly supported other human rights activists and political prisoners languishing behind bars. During a recent visit, Can Thi Theu’s family learned that she had been suffering from acute abdominal pain and fever…


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