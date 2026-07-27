Older people’s media literacy can be boosted in just 60 minutes – new study
By Saffron Howden, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Janet Fulton, Research Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Consider these scenarios.
An influential political commentator posts a reel on social media, cherry-picking facts to manipulate a situation for political gain. His post gets no likes, no shares, and no angry emojis from users.
A scammy online ad using a celebrity’s image pops up on people’s social media feeds. Nobody clicks on it.
A wellness influencer shares disproven health advice and is entirely ignored. And a deepfake artificial intelligence (AI) video is downgraded by the algorithm because nobody believes it.
Instead, people are fact-checking…
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- Sunday, July 26, 2026