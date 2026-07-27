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Human Rights Observatory

Protecting pets in domestic violence cases will take more than a law change

By Nik Taylor, Professor in Sociology, University of Canterbury
Zoei Sutton, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, Flinders University
Changing NZ’s Crimes Act to cover family pets caught in violent situations is a good start. But better resourcing and training will be needed to make it work.The Conversation


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