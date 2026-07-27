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Special DemosAU poll has Labor well short of a parliamentary majority

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
If this poll’s results were reflected at an election, Labor would lose its majority, with One Nation and the Coalition combined leading Labor in seats by 73–68.The Conversation


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