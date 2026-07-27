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Human Rights Observatory

Lawyer, politician, dodgy character: Richard Meagher exemplified the dubious side of Australian society

By Joel Barnes, Honorary Research Fellow, History, The University of Queensland
Richard Meagher was a talented orator and a savvy political operator. Yet he was dogged by suspicions about his moral character.The Conversation


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