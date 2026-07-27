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Human Rights Observatory

No Justice 20 Years Since Sri Lanka’s Muttur Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The shuttered former office compound of Action Contre la Faim (ACF) in Muttur, Sri Lanka, October 22, 2015.  © 2015 James Ross/Human Rights Watch I was in Sri Lanka on August 4, 2006, when 17 humanitarian aid workers were brutally murdered in the embattled town of Muttur, near the coastal city of Trincomalee. I’ve written about the incident ever since, but 20 years later, I still cannot report that those responsible have been held to account.During the height of the fighting between the Sri Lankan government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of…


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