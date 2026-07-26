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Even the government agrees Job-ready Graduates has failed. Here’s what should replace it

By Mark Warburton, Honorary Senior Fellow, Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
By 2027, just under one third of Australian university students will be paying more than A$18,000 for a single year of full-time study.

This makes a standard three-year arts degree at this rate more than $54,000, compared with a nursing degree, which will be less than $15,000.

The discrepancy is a result of the Morrison government’s Job-ready Graduates scheme. This was…The Conversation


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