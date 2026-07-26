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As China bans new cars with unsafe doors, Australia risks becoming a ‘dumping’ ground

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
In less than six months, China will start phasing in a world-first ban on hidden car door handles. A US ban may be next. So what’s happening in Australia?The Conversation


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