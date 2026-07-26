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Human Rights Observatory

One Nation is worried about PBS drugs sold on the black market. But how big an issue is this?

By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
It’s hard to know exactly how big an issue this is today, whether this is becoming more common or how much it costs taxpayers. But here’s what we know so far.The Conversation


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