New research shows how vulnerable Australia would be to attacks on shipping in the Indian Ocean
By Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Centre for Global Security, and Professor of International Relations, La Trobe University
Arzan Tarapore, Research Scholar, Indo-Pacific Security, Stanford University
Our war game simulations showed how vital it is to protect shipping routes across the entire ocean, not just in waters close to Australia.
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- Sunday, July 26, 2026