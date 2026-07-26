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The dangerous climate driving California’s wildfires — and a warning for Australia

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
California is once again confronting a rapidly escalating wildfire season fuelled by extreme heat, drying vegetation, drought and strong winds.

As of 24 July, the state has recorded more than 3,800 wildfires so far this year, burning approximately 79,000 hectares. The largest active blaze, in Lassen County, had grown to more than 28,000 hectares.

The immediate images are familiar to Australians: towering smoke columns and orange skies. But these wildfires are not simply the result of hot summer weather. They…The Conversation


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