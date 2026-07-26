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Human Rights Observatory

Accepting free will doesn’t exist could make us less hateful and ashamed

By Aaron Walton, PhD candidate, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
In his 2023 bestseller, Determined, neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky argued that the interaction of biology and environment leaves no room for free choice. Philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris puts the case more bluntly: “free will is an illusion”.

However, prominent voices in psychology and the mediaThe Conversation


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