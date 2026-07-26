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Your say: week beginning July 27

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday July 27

“Like any geopolitical fix, this one [to fix ocean chemistry] is ‘naturally’ fraught. There are positives and negatives – which constitute political chemistry. But can we perhaps dissolve these opposites to precipitate a clear solution? I think we can. Use less…The Conversation


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