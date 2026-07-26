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Public health advice tells us to buy local. Can Canada’s food system keep up?

By Guillaume Lhermie, Professeur, économie et politiques publiques de santé animale, University of Calgary
The cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to fresh produce in the United States is raising concerns in Canada about the safety of imported food. While Canada has seen some recent cases of cyclosporiasis, officials say there is no link with the U.S. outbreak.

The outbreak has drawn attention to public health advice encouraging Canadians…The Conversation


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