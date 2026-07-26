Extreme heat increases the risk of workplace injuries across Canada
By Nick Turner, Professor and Croft Chair in Management, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Kaylee Somerville, PhD Candidate, Smith School of Business, Queen's University
High temperatures raise the risk of everyday workplace injuries, yet Canada still has no common standard to protect workers from extreme heat.
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- Sunday, July 26, 2026