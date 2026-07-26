Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme heat increases the risk of workplace injuries across Canada

By Nick Turner, Professor and Croft Chair in Management, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Kaylee Somerville, PhD Candidate, Smith School of Business, Queen's University
High temperatures raise the risk of everyday workplace injuries, yet Canada still has no common standard to protect workers from extreme heat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Public health advice tells us to buy local. Can Canada’s food system keep up?
~ The homelessness scourge in cities like London, Ont., exposes the evils of wealth inequality
~ Most breastfeeding mothers take medication, but many are making decisions without good information
~ How next-generation photovoltaics could contribute to electricity storage
~ South Sudan’s first elections won’t be perfect – but another delay could be even riskier
~ Nigeria’s federal police force has failed, but what does history say about local forces?
~ Lessons from South Africa on how parks and community gardens can help cities adapt to climate change
~ End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists in Yemen
~ How much will it take to rebuild Venezuela after the earthquakes?
~ View from The Hill: Labor’s ‘managed democracy’ reaches high point as blanket thrown over Israel-Gaza dissent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter