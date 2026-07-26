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How next-generation photovoltaics could contribute to electricity storage

By Vera Moerbeek, Doctorante en physique, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS); Université de Perpignan Via Domitia
Solar energy is associated with intermittency issues, as it only generates electricity when the sun shines. Certain PV systems can provide cost-effective power reserves for storing electricity.The Conversation


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