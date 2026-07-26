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Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan’s first elections won’t be perfect – but another delay could be even riskier

By Jan Pospisil, Researcher at the Austrian Institute for International Affairs
South Sudan is expected to hold an election on 22 December 2026, the first in the country’s history. It’s already been postponed twice, in 2022 and 2024.

A great deal is being said and written about whetherThe Conversation


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