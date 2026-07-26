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Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s federal police force has failed, but what does history say about local forces?

By Saheed Balogun Amusa, Professor of History, Obafemi Awolowo University
The Nigerian Senate passed a bill on 24 June 2026 establishing state police in the 36 states of the country. The passage of the executive bill, sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, officially opens the way to dismantle the decades-old structure of the Nigeria Police Force and replace it with a dual model, comprising the Federal Police Service and State Police Services. Saheed Balogun Amusa, a police…The Conversation


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