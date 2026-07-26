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Lessons from South Africa on how parks and community gardens can help cities adapt to climate change

By Jan Hugo, Senior lecturer in Sustainable and Climate Responsive Architecture, University of Pretoria
Chrisna du Plessis, Professor of Regenerative Futures, University of Pretoria
Karina Landman, Professor of Town and Regional Planning
Parks do more than cool cities. They also help people work together to cope with climate change, but only if local communities help design, manage and care for them.The Conversation


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