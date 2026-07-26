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Human Rights Observatory

End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists in Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Muhammad Aidha’s car in the yard of a police station, where it had been moved to after an explosive device planted in the car detonated and killed him, in Mukalla, Yemen, June 25, 2026. © 2026 Reuters Journalist Muhammad Aidha, who had reported for the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels since 2019, was killed in Mukalla in eastern Yemen on June 24 by an explosive device planted in his car.Three days later, on June 27, Marib security forces detained journalist Hamoud Haza while he was covering a public event. Haza told Human Rights Watch that he was…


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