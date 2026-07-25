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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

How much will it take to rebuild Venezuela after the earthquakes?

By Mario Valdivia
Early damage estimates vary widely, but all point to the same conclusion: rebuilding Venezuela will require unprecedented financial resources and long-term economic recovery efforts.


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