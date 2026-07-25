Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Labor’s ‘managed democracy’ reaches high point as blanket thrown over Israel-Gaza dissent

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Labor national conference has been a textbook exercise in managed democracy.

This reached its pinnacle when the powers-that-be – ministers and factional heavyweights – worked behind closed doors to squash an attempted revolt over the party’s draft platform on Israel and Gaza.

Labor’s rank and filers are strongly pro-Palestine. Former minister Ed Husic (who is Muslim), the rebel of the conference’s corridors, wanted to make the draft much tougher on Israel, including, among other points, a reference to a United Nations inquiry that spoke about genocide.

Intense…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How much will it take to rebuild Venezuela after the earthquakes?
~ Colorado prepares for screwworms, as the pest that was eradicated in 1966 returns to the US
~ Is withholding federal counterterrorism funds from states – as FEMA has threatened – legal?
~ Should paper checks be abolished like the penny?
~ India: Invoking of extraordinary police powers amid Delhi protests an “affront to human rights”
~ Japanese-Filipino children’s painful quests for filial recognition and citizenship
~ Ukraine: bad week on the home front for Volodymyr Zelensky
~ Labor national conference backs use of telehealth in voluntary assisted dying care
~ The Gambia’s hidden history: how a tiny river basin influenced colonial trade and slavery
~ UK: Manchester Mayoral Candidates Should Condemn UAE Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter