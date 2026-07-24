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Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: Surge in Settler Violence Threatens Mass Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Two Israeli settler attacks on Tal village near Nablus in the West Bank on July 24, 2026, resulted in the killing of four Palestinians and two Israelis, Human Rights Watch said today. The incident triggered a wave of settler reprisal attacks in nearby Palestinian villages, the Israeli government’s announcement of a “major counterterrorism operation,” and Israeli officials calling for the destruction of Palestinian homes and villages. Concerned governments should urgently act to prevent further settler violence and atrocities.“The Israeli government didn’t prevent the settler attacks…


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