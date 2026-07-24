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Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Removed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Seventeenth session of the International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2018. © 2018 Syd Boyd/Coalition for the International Criminal Court (New York) – The Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court (ICC), during a special session on July 24, 2026, decided to remove the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, from office for serious misconduct and serious breach of duty.The following quote can be attributed to Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch: “In this moment, there…


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