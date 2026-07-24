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Human Rights Observatory

US, Iran Threaten Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman looks out from her destroyed apartment in the Shahrak-e Gharb neighborhood of Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. © 2026 Majid Saeedi/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – President Donald Trump announced on July 24, 2026, that the United States was considering “a massive attack” on Iran following a breakdown of the ceasefire and US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding. US and Iranian leaders have threatened to retaliate and attack targets that could be civilian infrastructure, in violation of the laws of war.On July 23, Trump stated: “From this point forward, any…


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