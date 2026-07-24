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Human Rights Observatory

When You Watch the Tour de France, Think Sudan War

By Human Rights Watch
As the Tour de France wraps up this weekend, all eyes will be on the UAE. The leading team’s principal sponsors are state-owned United Arab Emirates companies.But, while fans watch the race through the French countryside, human rights abuses perpetuated by the United Arab Emirates are unfolding elsewhere, out of public view.Sponsoring elite athletic competition is an attempt to use sportswashing to deflect attention from the UAE’s rampant systemic rights violations. By sponsoring NBA games and F1 races, the UAE’s government deters scrutiny about its treatment of migrant workers, who face widespread…


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