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Human Rights Observatory

Middle East: UN warns against wider escalation after Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

As fighting intensifies in the Middle East, the United Nations on Friday warned against further escalation in the US-Iran war and the risks to global shipping amid the fight over control of the Strait of Hormuz. 


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