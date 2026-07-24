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Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Suspend use of Assad-era cybercrime law pending reform

By Amnesty International
The Syrian authorities must suspend implementation of and substantially amend Law No. 20 of 2022 on Combating Cybercrime, passed by the former Bashar al-Assad government, to bring it in line with Syria’s obligations under international human rights law, Amnesty International said today. Syria’s Ministry of Justice in June 2026 announced a review of the cybercrime law and introduced some limitations around its use, yet it continues to be used to restrict the right to freedom of […] The post Syria: Suspend use of Assad-era cybercrime law pending reform appeared first on Amnesty International.…


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