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Human Rights Observatory

A sweary boss might make you work harder (or want to quit)

By Alexandros Psychogios, Professor of Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour, Loughborough University
Dritjon Gruda, Associate Professor in Organizational Behavior, Universidade Católica Portuguesa
Some people love to swear. In the workplace, some of those people might be in charge.

You may have worked with one (or be one) yourself. The team leader who likes to pepper a pep talk with spicy language, or the manager who uses swear words to express themselves in the clearest possible terms.

How colleagues respond to colourful language varies. Some might enjoy it, while others are unbothered. It can also be considered a sign of poor leadership, unprofessional – and simply unnecessary.

Our…The Conversation


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