Force of Nature shows how extreme weather pushes wildlife to its limits
By Jim McQuaid, Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Leeds
Hannah Cloke, Regius Professor of Meteorology and Climate Science, University of Reading
Hayley J. Fowler, Professor of Climate Change Impacts, Newcastle University
A chimpanzee digging for water in a dried-up Senegalese riverbed. A colony of 40,000 flamingos scattered by a hurricane. A polar bear hunting on ice that is disappearing beneath its feet. These are not scenes from some distant climate-altered future. They are happening right now. And this year they are coming to Sunday night television.
Extreme weather is often told as a human story. A new ITV documentary series, Force of Nature reminds us that it is an ecological…
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- Friday, July 24, 2026