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Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Government Actions Threaten Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepali lawyers stage a protest against the Supreme Court administration's refusal to register writ petitions and applications in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 19, 2026. © 2026 Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Geneva) – Recent actions by the government of Nepal that threaten the independence of the country’s judiciary are a source of serious concern, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. In particular, political pressure has reportedly been applied to alter the composition of the Supreme Court…


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