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Human Rights Observatory

Charli XCX has entered a new era. Here’s why pop’s biggest transformations are no longer just about the music

By Lucy Bennett, Lecturer in Popular Music, Digital Culture and Fandom, Cardiff University
Pop has always thrived on reinvention, with artists moving through distinct phases that reconfigure both their sound and sense of self.

David Bowie moved through personas such as Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, each marking a distinct shift in sound and identity. Madonna similarly built her career through…The Conversation


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