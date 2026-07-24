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Human Rights Observatory

As Israel prepares for October election the government is accelerating its land grab in the West Bank and Gaza

By Irit Katz, Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies, University of Cambridge
Israel is gearing up for an election at the end of October. And, with the Likud party of the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, trailing in the polls, his government is pushing through measures which aim to dramatically expand Israeli control over Palestinian land on the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The October 27 poll will be the first since Hamas’s October 2023 attack, the bloodiest…The Conversation


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